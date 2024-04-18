Chiefs' Rashee Rice Faces Criminal Charges: What We Know

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was one of the most popular NFL rookies in 2023. The 23-year-old wide receiver ended his rookie season on the highest of notes, winning Super Bowl LVIII. Since then, Rashee Rice’s popularity has skyrocketed, and understandably so. However, following a recent multi-vehicle crash he was involved in, Rashee Rice has made headlines. The Super Bowl champion is now in an unfortunate position and faces criminal charges. In the aftermath of the accident, Rice seems to be in some serious trouble. Here’s what we know about the incident, and the charges the wide receiver currently faces.

The Crash & Its Aftermath

On March 30, 2024, a reported multi-car crash involving six vehicles happened on North Central Expressway in Dallas right before 6:30pm. The crash was caught on the dashcam of a car whose driver witnessed the incident. It involved a Lamborghini Urus, a Chevrolet Corvette, and four other cars, all whose occupants were unknown at the time. The video shows as the Urus and Corvette zoom past and seemingly go out of control. That caused a chain reaction collision that affected four other vehicles.

After the cars came to a halt, the video shows five men exiting the Urus and Corvette, and leaving the scene of the crash. They left on foot, and did not check to see if the other victims of the crash were in need of help or medical attention. The men were unidentified at the time, but soon after, news of their identities was reported. Subsequent reports revealed that Rashee Rice was the one behind the wheels of the Lamborghini Urus, while Theodore Knox, 21, drove the Corvette. After the incident, two of the drivers in the cars that were hit were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Two other victims were transported to the hospital to be monitored and assisted.

On April 3, 2024, Rice met with the Dallas Police Department and acknowledged his involvement in the crash. Afterwards, he wrote on his Instagram story, “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Is Rashee Rice Being Charged?

Before the crash, Rashee Rice had not had any major legal issues associated with his name. However, the situation seems to be quite serious, and may cost the 23-year-old. The NFL player’s attorney has shared that he’s kept his word so far, cooperating with authorities. However, Rice will not escape the ordeal unscathed, unfortunately. He is now facing several felony charges for his part in the crash. The police issued him warrants for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Theodore Knox also faces similar charges for his involvement in the incident. On April 11, 2024, Rice turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department. Subsequently, he was booked into the Regional Jail in DeSoto. However, on Thursday night, April 12, 2024, he was released on a $40,000 bond.

Besides the eight aforementioned charges, Rashee Rice has now also been hit with a lawsuit for his part in the crash. Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova, two people who say they are victims from the incident, filed a lawsuit on April 11. The pair claim to have suffered multiple injuries from the crash, including lacerations and contusions, brain trauma, disfigurement, and internal bleeding. They are seeking a minimum of $1 million in actual damages, and $10 million in punitive damages.

