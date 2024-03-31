Rashee Rice Sought By Police For Suspected Involvement In Major Car Accident

Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs breakout wide receiver Rashee Rice for his suspected involvement in a major car crash in Dallas, Texas. Authorities believe a vehicle Rice has in his name was involved in the incident, although it's unclear whether he was in the car. At 6:20 PM, local time on Saturday, a Corvette and a Lamborghini lost control while speeding on the highway causing a collision with four other vehicles.

“The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.” Two drivers sustained minor injuries that were treated on the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rashee Rice & Skyy Moore Celebrate Super Bowl Win

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 and Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Dallas Morning News reports that the drivers of both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene without assisting anyone. Later in the day, Sunday, dashcam footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Check that out on Twitter below.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He performed well in his first season, recording 938 yards and 7 touchdowns on 79 receptions. Rice also set the NFL record for most post-season receptions by a rookie with 26. He helped lead the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs on HotNewHipHop.

