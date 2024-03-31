Rashee Rice Sought By Police For Suspected Involvement In Major Car Accident

The Super Bowl champion has found himself in trouble with the law.

BYCole Blake
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs breakout wide receiver Rashee Rice for his suspected involvement in a major car crash in Dallas, Texas. Authorities believe a vehicle Rice has in his name was involved in the incident, although it's unclear whether he was in the car. At 6:20 PM, local time on Saturday, a Corvette and a Lamborghini lost control while speeding on the highway causing a collision with four other vehicles.

“The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.” Two drivers sustained minor injuries that were treated on the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Read More: Super Bowl LVIII: Everything You Need To Know About Chiefs-49ers

Rashee Rice & Skyy Moore Celebrate Super Bowl Win

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 and Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Dallas Morning News reports that the drivers of both the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene without assisting anyone. Later in the day, Sunday, dashcam footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Check that out on Twitter below.

Dashcam Footage Featuring Rashee Rice's Car

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He performed well in his first season, recording 938 yards and 7 touchdowns on 79 receptions. Rice also set the NFL record for most post-season receptions by a rookie with 26. He helped lead the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Can Patrick Mahomes Surpass Tom Brady With A Third Super Bowl Ring?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Super Bowl LVIII - PreviewsSportsSuper Bowl LVIII: Everything You Need To Know About Chiefs-49ers
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City ChiefsSportsTravis Kelce Returns To Vegas Amid Super Bowl Parade Fallout, Taylor Swift Tour
Kyle JuszczykSportsKyle Juszczyk Net Worth 2024: What Is The 49ers Star Worth?
Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesSportsSuper Bowl Records: A Definitive List Of The Best (And Worst) Performances