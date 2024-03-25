Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Go Heavy On The PDA While Soaking Up Bahamas Sun

Just when you thought you had enough, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in your news feed once again.

BYTyler Reed
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is living the life that every couch potato Monday morning quarterback could ever dream of. He is one of the greatest to ever play his position, has back-to-back Super Bowl wins, and a successful podcast with his also Hall of Fame brother. Also, he is in a relationship with the most popular musician arguably, of all time. The younger of the Kelce duo was seen soaking up his time with girlfriend Taylor Swift, as the couple seemed to be enjoying the Bahamas.

As is the life of the rich and famous, a few photos were snapped of the power couple. Including some steamy photos that would make Momma Kelce even blush. If you are on the search for this photos, you're in luck. Check out the link of all the photos from the Kelce-Swift vacation getaway in the tweet shared by TMZ below.

Read More: What Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Seen Enjoying A Destination Getaway

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kelce seems to be enjoying his time away from the grind that is an NFL season. This past season was one of the toughest for the Kansas City star, as he had an emotional send-off for his brother Jason's retirement from the NFL. However, that didn't stop Jason from rooting on his brother as the Chiefs marched toward another Super Bowl victory. The oldest Kelce was seen on multiple occasions having the time of his life during the Chiefs 2024 playoff run.

Those who believed this was a planted Hollywood relationship can finally put those thoughts to bed. Kelce and Swift seem very happy in their relationship. However, celebrity love doesn't seem to last forever. Will these two make it the distance? Let us know what you think in the comments. For the latest news on sports and pop culture, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: Travis Kelce Will Play In 2024

[Via.]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA. He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network. Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain. Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media. His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
recommended content
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore RavensPop CultureJason Kelce Defends NFL Media's Coverage Of Taylor Swift: "She's A World Star"
2021 Billboard Music Awards - BackstagePop CultureDrake Says He "Can't Bet Against The Swifties" & Drops $1.1 Million On The Chiefs
kelce and swiftPop CultureTravis Kelce And Taylor Swift Spotted Holding Hands After Chargers Game
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia EaglesPop CultureShirtless Jason Kelce Screams & Chugs Beer Next To Taylor Swift During Chiefs' Game