Maryland Rapper Nino Paid Arrested On Alleged Vehicle & Money Theft Charges

Rising Maryland rapper Nino Paid was arrested on July 24 by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a report by XXL.

The 23-year-old artist, whose legal name is Jacquan Andrews, was taken into custody in his home state, though no official charges have been disclosed. As of Friday, federal and local authorities had not released a statement, leaving questions surrounding the arrest unanswered.

Andrews gained national attention in 2023 with his breakout single "Pain & Possibilities," a raw, autobiographical track that earned him a deal with Signal Records, an imprint affiliated with Columbia Records and Sony Music. In 2024, he released Can’t Go Bacc, followed by Love Me as I Am in 2025.

Both albums were praised for their candid storytelling and exploration of trauma, addiction, and survival. Earlier this year, XXL named him to its 2025 Freshman Class, a nod that placed him among the most promising new voices in hip-hop.

Raised in Landover, a suburb of Prince George’s County, Andrews has spoken openly about his turbulent past. He served 18 months in juvenile detention for robbery and auto theft—experiences that shaped his music and his public image. It remains unclear whether the current arrest stems from past incidents or is connected to new allegations.

News of the arrest first surfaced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at 5:24 p.m. UTC on Wednesday (July 23). The report quickly circulated, followed by an Instagram post echoing the same information.

The lack of official details, combined with the U.S. Marshals’ involvement—a unit typically tasked with pursuing federal fugitives—has fueled speculation about the severity of the case. Fans have taken to social media to express support, while some in the music industry are withholding judgment until more information becomes available.

As of now, no court date or legal documentation has been made public. Whether this arrest marks a major setback for the young rapper or simply a brief disruption in his career remains uncertain.