maryland
- MusicBeyonce Pays To Extend Metro Hours, Helping Fans Commute Home From Renaissance TourBeyonce reportedly dropped $100,000 to help keep the metro open in Maryland over the weekend amid severe weather delays.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent & Fat Joe Sued By Producer For CopyrightFat Joe and 50 Cent can no longer "Lean Back" on their commercial success, as a producer claimed they stole ideas from his "Candy Shop."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Songsredveil Closes Year With Wavy New Single, "2daside"The Maryland MC closed a breakout year on an upbeat and dreamy note.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsYungManny Taps Chief Keef For “MURDAMAN!” RemixYungManny is fulfilling a highly requested collaboration with his rap hero Chief Keef on new "MURDAMAN!" remix.By hnhh
- CrimeMaryland Man Gets One Year In Prison For Throwing Parties During PandemicA man in Maryland is going to prison after throwing multiple parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- MusicQ Da Fool Makes The DMV Proud With New EP "Deaf Wish"DMV's own Q Da Fool drops his new EP titled "Deaf Wish," showcasing his signature rap flow over eight tracks and including a feature from Shoreline Mafia's OHGEESY.By Keenan Higgins
- GramAri Lennox Just Bought A New Home In MarylandR&B singer Ari Lennox treated herself to a new home in Maryland, and she celebrated the humble abode purchase by toasting to the occasion on Instagram.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMaryland Man Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Semen-Filled SyringeA man in Maryland has been arrested for allegedly stabbing at least one woman in the butt with a semen-filled syringe.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMaryland Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Bank Wearing BlackfaceAuthorities are searching for a man in blackface who robbed a Maryland bank.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDelonte West Video Leads To Suspension Of Maryland Police OfficerThe officer could be subjected to harsh penalties.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMelania Trump Gets Booed By Crowd Of Baltimore Students During Speech On OpioidsThose kids roasted FLOTUS. By Noah C
- MusicRico Nasty Performs On The Runway Of Chromat's NYFW ShowPerfect fit. By Noah C
- MusicIDK Even More Confident He Has AOTY After Playing It For Kanye West & Tyler, The CreatorHard to stay humble with Kanye and Tyler cosigns. By Noah C
- MusicWoodstock 50 Will Be A Free FestivalFo' Free?By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLogic Welcomes Silas To BobbyBoy Records With "Def 2 Ego" Debut SingleSilas will be hard-pressed to forget the momentous release of "Def 2 Ego" under Logic's BobbyBoy Records.By Devin Ch
- SocietySubstitute Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student At Grandparents HouseA Maryland teacher is facing charges for allegedly providing alcohol to a student and sexually assaulting him.By Aron A.
- NewsIDK Is On The "Digital" Dash In His New SingleIDK's new album "Is He Real" is on the way.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRico Nasty & Kenny Beats' "Anger Management" Drops At MidnightThe "Anger Management" tracklist features a rare contribution from Dreamville's EarthGang.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Cordae Announces Debut Album & Headline Tour DatesYBN Cordae has officially announced his debut album "The Lost Boy."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPolitician Apologizes After Calling Black Area "N****r District"The politician said she didn't remember much of the night in question when she allegedly said it, but admitted to saying the slur in the past.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Answers Photo Requests In Maryland With A Spirited "X Gon' Give it to Ya!"DMX's parties up with shopkeepers in Maryland on his trek back to NY's Rap Medina.By Devin Ch