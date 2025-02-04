Chrisean Rock's Ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe Dead After Shooting In Maryland

A painful tragedy has struck Maryland as of yesterday (February 3) according to The Shade Room. It involves 24-year-old Karon Makhai Cann, aka Ronny Doe. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he was the ex-boyfriend of Chrisean Rock. Anne Arundel Police confirmed that Doe had passed away at approximately 7:10 p.m. He was just 24 years of age. Avid internet users were able to connect the dots after a Maryland man posted a heartbreaking tribute on his Facebook about Ronny's death. Based on the post, folks believe this is the uncle of Ronny. "This feels like a nightmare. I been up crying all night. 😭😭. I’m not suppose to bury you nephew, you suppose to bury me," he began.
"Karon before Elijah was born you were the closest I had to a son. I haven’t felt like this since I lost my father. I watch you grow up and been there every step of the way. It hurts so bad that your life was taken but I know your at peace now. [I'm] praying for justice so we all can have closure. I love you and will truly miss you. R.I.P Karon (Nephew.)."
Chrisean Rock Has Yet To Comment On Doe's Tragic Passing
According to police, Ronny Doe was fatally shot and found lying on the ground in front of a home in Severn, Maryland. It's located just about 25 minutes outside of Baltimore. He was "administered medical aid" by the police at the scene of the crime. Then, firefighters took Ronny to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. It was there when he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. Officers are labeling this as a homicide and that this was a targeted act. An investigation is ongoing.
As it stands, Chrisean Rock has yet to speak out. If you remember, Ronny is the ex who wanted a DNA test to see if her son, Chrisean Jesus, was his. "I deserve to have that proven to me through what? A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right," he wrote on Instagram in October. Based on the past interactions, it seems like Ronny and Chrisean were not in the best place. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ronny during this time.
