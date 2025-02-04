Chrisean Rock's Ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe Dead After Shooting In Maryland

A painful tragedy has struck Maryland as of yesterday (February 3) according to The Shade Room. It involves 24-year-old Karon Makhai Cann, aka Ronny Doe. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he was the ex-boyfriend of Chrisean Rock. Anne Arundel Police confirmed that Doe had passed away at approximately 7:10 p.m. He was just 24 years of age. Avid internet users were able to connect the dots after a Maryland man posted a heartbreaking tribute on his Facebook about Ronny's death. Based on the post, folks believe this is the uncle of Ronny. "This feels like a nightmare. I been up crying all night. 😭😭. I’m not suppose to bury you nephew, you suppose to bury me," he began.

"Karon before Elijah was born you were the closest I had to a son. I haven’t felt like this since I lost my father. I watch you grow up and been there every step of the way. It hurts so bad that your life was taken but I know your at peace now. [I'm] praying for justice so we all can have closure. I love you and will truly miss you. R.I.P Karon (Nephew.)."

According to police, Ronny Doe was fatally shot and found lying on the ground in front of a home in Severn, Maryland. It's located just about 25 minutes outside of Baltimore. He was "administered medical aid" by the police at the scene of the crime. Then, firefighters took Ronny to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. It was there when he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. Officers are labeling this as a homicide and that this was a targeted act. An investigation is ongoing.