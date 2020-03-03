ex boyfriend
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Claims Ex Was Just Trolling About Blueface Not Being Chrisean Jr.'s FatherChrisean Rock continues to do damage control.By Alexander Cole
- LifeUpper East Side Execution Update: 20-Year-Old Woman's Baby Daddy Arrested & Charged With MurderAzsia Johnson was pushing her three-month-old son in a stroller when she was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeWoman With Trouble When He Was Killed Speaks Out On IG: "My Story Will Be Told"The woman who was with Trouble at the time of his death has spoken out on Instagram about the threats she's received.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsWoman With Trouble At Time Of His Death Reveals Alleged Shooter Was Her Ex-BFJamichael Jones was given a preliminary hearing date of June 15th after surrendering himself to authorities.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJustine Skye Calls Out Giveon For Dropping "Weak Ass Song" Days After Her New MusicJustine Skye labeled Giveon's new track a "weak ass song" ahead of its release.By Cole Blake
- RandomKeke Palmer Found Her Ex-Boyfriend Having Sex With A Man, She Tells SZASZA and Keke Palmer both have insane stories about catching their ex-boyfriends cheating on them at parties but Keke's is a little better.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Does A Sexy Dance For YFN LucciReginae Carter gets a reaction from YFN Lucci after dancing to his song "Wet."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Dicky Reflects On His First-Ever Music VideoTaking a moment to reflect on the seven-year anniversary of "Ex-Boyfriend," it's clear that Lil Dicky has come a long way. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Says She Would Never Disrespect YFN LucciReginae Carter elaborates further on her former relationship with boyfriend YFN Lucci while talking to The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- MusicIs Selena Gomez's New Song "Souvenir" About The Weeknd?Selena Gomez fans were quick to connect the dots that her new song, "Souvenir," off the bonus track version of her album, "Rare," seems to be about The Weeknd.By Lynn S.
- TVKhloe Kardashian Feels "Awkward" Watching "KUWTK" With TristanKhloe Kardashian admitted it's "awkward" watching her reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez's High School Sweetheart David Cruz DiesJennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend, David Cruz, has passed away at the age of 51 after suffering from heart disease.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Still Hinting That She's Back With Travis ScottKylie Jenner added to the speculation about her and Travis Scott reigniting their romance after she played one of his songs in her Instagram story.By Lynn S.
- GramTristan Thompson Thirsts Over Ex Khloe Kardashian In Her IG CommentsTristan Thompson is popping up in Khloe Kardashian's IG comments AGAIN. By Noah C