DDG Has Surprising Reaction To Rubi Rose Claiming He Convinced Her To Do OnlyFans

Rubi Rose recently spilled some alleged tea about a rapper fling she wasn't supposed to have, but we know the confirmed story of her and DDG very well. They used to date earlier this decade following a blind date for Internet content, but they called it quits at some point in 2021, from what fans can gather. As such, fans were very curious to hear the femcee's recent claims that the Michigan rapper was the one who talked her into doing an OnlyFans account. She made these remarks on Bobbi Althoff's The Really Good Podcast, which she made in connection to their "trauma-dumping" and how her life has changed a lot since creating content for the platform.

"I don’t want to be known as an OnlyFans sex worker," Rubi Rose had stated concerning DDG in January of 2024 on Logan Paul's podcast. "My ex did it first. He told me to try it. People had already been suggesting it, and I was twerking on Instagram for fun anyway." "It was exciting at first, but now I feel stuck," she elaborated with Bobbi Althoff recently. "It’s affected my reputation, but I made that choice, so I’m sticking it out. [...] Especially in my relationships. I feel like guys don’t take me as seriously because I’m an ‘OnlyFans girl.’"

Is DDG Single?

DDG, who recently released his "Motion" single, reacted to this clip on his livestream. "That ain't got nothing to do with me," he exclaimed. "Like, what? You made it sound like I'm a motherf***ing pimp. Now I can see if a n***a was getting a cut. But if you making 4, 5, 800 thousand dollars a month, the hell? You better keep doing that s**t. The f**k? She said it like it was a bad thing. [...] It was just on some, like, 'You should take advantage of this.' [...] You can stop whenever you want. I thought it was player of me, but I guess it's a trauma thing."