Rubi Rose Tells Bobbi Althoff This Ex-Boyfriend Got Her Into Creating OnlyFans Content, But Now She Can't Stop

During her appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s ‘The Really Good Podcast,’ Rubi Rose opened up about a pivotal moment in her career, revealing that her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG, convinced her to join OnlyFans. The conversation, which centered around the idea of "trauma dumping," saw both women sharing personal struggles. Rose admitted that her decision to create content on the platform has had lasting consequences on her public image and personal relationships.

In January 2024, Rose first disclosed this revelation during an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, ‘IMPAULSIVE.’ She explained that she launched her OnlyFans account in 2020 during the pandemic, influenced by DDG’s encouragement. "I don’t want to be known as an OnlyFans sex worker," she said at the time. "My ex did it first. He told me to try it. People had already been suggesting it, and I was twerking on Instagram for fun anyway."

Rubi Rose & DDG

On Althoff’s podcast, Rose compared her experience to Althoff’s struggle with maintaining momentum after securing a major career breakthrough. Rose admitted that sustaining relevance post-OnlyFans has been challenging. "My trauma dump is that my ex talked me into doing OnlyFans. It was exciting at first, but now I feel stuck. It’s affected my reputation, but I made that choice, so I’m sticking it out." She elaborated on the long-term impact, acknowledging how her association with the platform has influenced her romantic relationships. Althoff asked if OnlyFans had altered the way people perceive her. "Oh yeah, for sure," Rose responded. "Especially in my relationships. I feel like guys don’t take me as seriously because I’m an ‘OnlyFans girl.’"