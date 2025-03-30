Is She Talking About Halle Bailey?: BIA Recalls Being Denied DDG Collaboration Over His Ex

US rapper Bia attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
DDG and Halle Bailey relationship has endured beef with other celebrities such as Blueface, Quavo, and Rubi Rose.

DDG has discussed his breakup with Halle Bailey often. In a recent livestream, he shares thoughts of feeling like a signle father with his son, Halo, living with Bailey. According to recent remarks by the rapper, Halle Bailey allegedly prevented DDG from releasing a collaboration with BIA. During a livestream, DDG played an unreleased track he recorded with Bia and Lakeyah. While discussing why the song never saw an official release, Bia suggested that Bailey played a role in blocking it. “He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship, and the person he was with didn’t want him to,” Bia said. “Moral of the story: don’t let relationships get in the way of creativity.”

The revelation surfaced amid growing tensions between DDG and Bailey over custody issues concerning their son, Halo. Earlier this month, DDG released a song addressing their ongoing dispute, highlighting his frustration with visitation restrictions. On the track “Don’t Take My Son,” DDG directly appeals to Bailey, pleading for access to his child. “Don’t take my son because he’s all I got,” he sings. “I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots.” The lyrics reflect his desperation and the emotional toll of the conflict.

BIA & DDG

Beyond expressing his distress, the song takes a pointed stance against any financial barriers to seeing his son. “Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot,” he raps. “It’s not about the money, it’s more about the principle—you know I’m rich.” Shortly after releasing the track, DDG followed up with a video sharing his thoughts on the situation. “I just don’t want it to get to the point where my son thinks his pops ain’t around,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to fatherhood.

Before dropping the song, DDG had already laid out his grievances in a vlog titled “She Won’t Let Me See My Son.” In the video, he spoke candidly about his frustration. “I don’t care if this makes me look childish. If people think I’m crazy on the internet, whatever. I don’t care,” he stated. “I just want to be in my son’s life.” As their personal struggles play out publicly, the tension between DDG and Bailey continues to fuel discussion among fans. Whether the dispute over their son or the unreleased collaboration, their relationship remains a topic of intense scrutiny.

