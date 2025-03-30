DDG Addresses Reports That Halle Bailey Blocked His Bia Collaboration

DDG is no stranger to stirring up controversy online, and one of his most recent streams did just that. The rapper was joined by Bia, who took the opportunity to spill some tea about their collaboration, which never ended up dropping. According to her, it never saw the light of day because one of DDG's exes didn't want it to. “He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship and the person that he was with didn’t want him to put it out,” she explained. “Moral of the story, don’t let relationships get in the way of your creativity.”

Of course, Bia's revelation led to speculation about which of DDG's exes put a stop to the collab. In the past, he's been romantically linked to Halle Bailey and Rubi Rose. Many social media users and outlets ran with the narrative that the Little Mermaid actress was to blame, however. This prompted DDG to set the record straight.

DDG & Halle Bailey Drama

He responded to a tweet reporting that Bia blamed Bailey for blocking the collab, clarifying that she never said this. "Never said this. Delete," he wrote simply. While it's unconfirmed which of his exes really was responsible, it's clear that he's not looking to be a part of any more drama involving the mother of his child. After all, it's only been a few weeks since he put her on blast, accusing her of getting in the way of his time with their son.