DDG Addresses Reports That Halle Bailey Blocked His Bia Collaboration

It looks like DDG doesn't want to stir up any more drama that has to do with the mother of his child, Halle Bailey.

DDG is no stranger to stirring up controversy online, and one of his most recent streams did just that. The rapper was joined by Bia, who took the opportunity to spill some tea about their collaboration, which never ended up dropping. According to her, it never saw the light of day because one of DDG's exes didn't want it to. “He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship and the person that he was with didn’t want him to put it out,” she explained. “Moral of the story, don’t let relationships get in the way of your creativity.”

Of course, Bia's revelation led to speculation about which of DDG's exes put a stop to the collab. In the past, he's been romantically linked to Halle Bailey and Rubi Rose. Many social media users and outlets ran with the narrative that the Little Mermaid actress was to blame, however. This prompted DDG to set the record straight.

DDG & Halle Bailey Drama

He responded to a tweet reporting that Bia blamed Bailey for blocking the collab, clarifying that she never said this. "Never said this. Delete," he wrote simply. While it's unconfirmed which of his exes really was responsible, it's clear that he's not looking to be a part of any more drama involving the mother of his child. After all, it's only been a few weeks since he put her on blast, accusing her of getting in the way of his time with their son.

"Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks,” he tweeted earlier this month. He went on to rant about his dilemma during a stream, alleging that Bailey kicked him out of her house when he stopped by to visit the child. A few days later, he confirmed that he and Halo were finally able to reunite.

