Blueface & DDG Tear Into Each Other On Fiery New Diss Track

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Blueface performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
In Blueface and DDG's new collaborative diss track, they go after each other's careers, relationships, and more.

Blueface and DDG have a history of being good friends, but recently, they decided to team up to make a diss track together. In it, they both throw various jabs about each other's careers, relationships, and more. DDG played it for viewers during a stream earlier this week, and so far, the reviews are mostly positive. "They gotta link when blue get out," one Instagram user writes. "RELEASE THIS [fire emojis]," someone else demands.

For now, it remains unclear whether or not the song will ever get an official release. Blueface is currently behind bars for an alleged probation violation. He turned himself in last January, and is expected to get released sometime this year. As for DDG, he's still dealing with the fallout of his split from Halle Bailey, which he confirmed last October. Earlier this month, he even compared their relationship to Blueface and Chrisean Rock's.

Blueface & DDG's Friendship

The "Thotiana" rapper and Chrisean have become known for their messy on-and-off relationship. Nowadays, it appears that they're no longer an item, though fans wouldn't be surprised if that changed sometime soon. Before DDG and Halle Bailey decided to go their separate ways, Blueface warned the rapper that things could get ugly now that they've had a child together. He appeared to brush this advice off at the time, but when he and the Little Mermaid actress hit a rough patch on their journey to a peaceful co-parenting dynamic, the clip resurfaced.

He went on to react to the resurfaced clip on stream, noting how there was at least some truth to what Blueface said. "We both experienced things, we both had kids. ... I could've been married, I could've did everything the correct way. It's unfortunate that didn't happen, but it ended up being the same circumstances. ... Sometimes we live the same lives in a way," he explained.

