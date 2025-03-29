Blueface & DDG Tear Into Each Other On Fiery New Diss Track

Blueface and DDG have a history of being good friends, but recently, they decided to team up to make a diss track together. In it, they both throw various jabs about each other's careers, relationships, and more. DDG played it for viewers during a stream earlier this week, and so far, the reviews are mostly positive. "They gotta link when blue get out," one Instagram user writes. "RELEASE THIS [fire emojis]," someone else demands.

For now, it remains unclear whether or not the song will ever get an official release. Blueface is currently behind bars for an alleged probation violation. He turned himself in last January, and is expected to get released sometime this year. As for DDG, he's still dealing with the fallout of his split from Halle Bailey, which he confirmed last October. Earlier this month, he even compared their relationship to Blueface and Chrisean Rock's.

Blueface & DDG's Friendship

The "Thotiana" rapper and Chrisean have become known for their messy on-and-off relationship. Nowadays, it appears that they're no longer an item, though fans wouldn't be surprised if that changed sometime soon. Before DDG and Halle Bailey decided to go their separate ways, Blueface warned the rapper that things could get ugly now that they've had a child together. He appeared to brush this advice off at the time, but when he and the Little Mermaid actress hit a rough patch on their journey to a peaceful co-parenting dynamic, the clip resurfaced.