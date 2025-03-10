Halle Bailey Fans Catch DDG Seemingly Lying About Their Coparenting Relationship With Halo

In October of last year, DDG and Halle Bailey announced that they broke up after three years of dating and the birth of their son, Halo. While many fans thought that this was an amicable split, they quickly found out that things didn't take long to turn to conflict. The Michigan rapper recently claimed that he is barely able to see his son, although some Halle fans and other Internet sleuths think that he's being disingenuous. A clip surfaced of him talking about his ex partner sending him a video of the little one's first steps before it hit social media, which contradicts his subsequent claim that he saw the footage online first.

Recently, Halle Bailey paused her socials amid DDG's claims. "Good morning, Snap, I just wanted to come on here and tell you guys why I'm not posting," she expressed in a video. "Me and Halo are very sick. We do not feel good at all. So, sorry I haven't been posting snaps, but I've just been using all my energy to take care of my baby and myself. Any mommies have any tips for this cold? [...] Any other tips would be welcome and needed. Love you guys."

"Been fighting to see my son for months now… shoutout to all the Dads who try their best to be there. this s*** sucks," DDG tweeted about the alleged Halle Bailey situation. "I'm not going to air out her business, but me and her has not been together for a long time," he expressed during a livestream. "I just never got on the Internet and said nothing. [...] I'm really just coming on this motherf***er as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point. I been dealing with this s**t since he been born, damn near. I really feel like I'm a f***ing nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."