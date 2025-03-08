Halle Bailey Announces Social Media Break After DDG Claims He Almost Never Sees Their Son Halo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Halle Bailey Social Media Break DDG Claims Never Sees Son Halo Hip Hop News
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
DDG previously caught flack for claiming he's a "single parent" to Halo despite his coparenting relationship with Halle Bailey.

Halle Bailey is a very busy woman, whether for her musical exploits, her film career, her motherhood of baby Halo, or all of the above. But she's also making headlines recently due to her contentious coparenting relationship with DDG, which fans are starting to see some alleged cracks in. Many have speculated about why they broke up and what conflict could be going on between them, despite their public-facing commitment to prioritize their son and protect each other from Internet narratives. Amid this all, the singer and actress announced via her Snapchat page that she was on a social media break.

"Good morning, Snap. I just wanted to come on here and tell you guys why I'm not posting. Me and Halo are very sick," Halle Bailey remarked amid the DDG drama. "We do not feel good at all. So, sorry I haven't been posting snaps, but I've just been using all my energy to take care of my baby and myself. Any mommies have any tips for this cold? [...] Any other tips would be welcome and needed. Love you guys."

DDG On Halle Bailey & Halo Relationship

During his Friday night (March 7) livestream, DDG claimed he barely sees his and Halle Bailey's son. "It don't have nothing to do with me working, by the way," he alleged while explaining that she's taking up a lot of personal time with their child. "I'm not going to air out her business, but me and her has not been together for a long time. [...] I just never got on the Internet and said nothing. [...] I'm really just coming on this motherf***er as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point. I been dealing with this s**t since he been born, damn near. I really feel like I'm a f***ing nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."

Previously, DDG caught flack for calling himself a single parent despite his coparenting relationship with Halle Bailey. We don't know the true full story here, but there are clearly some communication and time issues that they need to work out. Hopefully they can do so privately.

[via]

