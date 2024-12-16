Halle Bailey Is Sipping Wine And "Blasting JT" Amid DDG Drama

Fans have Halle's back.

It looks like Halle Bailey is trying to drown out the noise with some adult beverages and ratchet hip-hop. If you have not been keeping with the singer and actress' relationship with DDG, let us fill you in. A couple of months ago, the rapper and The Little Mermaid lead called it quits not too after the birth of their baby, Halo. Since their breakup there have been some signs of healthy co-parenting, but also some lowlights as well. For the most part, the YouTuber has been the one responsible for pretty much all of the drama. It's why some feel that Halle Bailey is better off without him due to his content-creating lifestyle.

Those folks' voices are amplified even more so right now thanks to DDG inadvertently thrusting himself into the fire (depending on who you ask). He made an appearance on plaqueboymax's recent stream and was asked who his favorite ex was. He said someone whose "name starts with a K" instead of Halle, although he did attempt to clarify prior that he wasn't including family. DDG was indirectly referring to the mother of his child by saying that, but outlets clipped the answer only.

Halle Bailey Is Showing Off Her "Raunchier" Alter Ego

That led to him calling out The Shade Room (who covered the story) as well as a legion of his fans. "HALLE IS NOT MY EX, SHE IS MY FAMILY, I EXCLUDED HER. I DONT GIVE A 2 F*CKS ABOUT THAT OTHER WOMAN, IM JUST PLAYING THE GAME. THIS IS OUT OF CONTEXT!" he wrote in the publication's IG comment section.

Despite the explanation, Halle Bailey and her fans are trying to quell the talk and speculation. The Shade Room reposted a picture of the younger Bailey sister in a black, lingerie-style night gown. Fans are loving the sultrier mirror selfie, writing, "She said Halo's asleep but Mommy's up 😜" Another adds, "She has an alter ego & I love it LOL." Bailey captioned the post with a pretty obvious indirect reply to what's been going on lately: "🖤 drank some wine & blasting JT."

