Halle Bailey Deactivates X After Blasting DDG For Son’s Kai Cenat Stream Appearance

Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Halle Bailey is fed up.

Last month, DDG announced that he and Halle Bailey had gone their separate ways just a few months after welcoming their first child together, Halo. In the breakup announcement, he described the split as amicable. He even claimed that he and the Little Mermaid actress were still "best friends." They've both kept fairly quiet about each other since then. Last night, however, DDG's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream prompted Bailey to call him out on X.

During the stream, DDG brought out baby Halo, which Bailey claims she did not approve of. "Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified," she tweeted, "I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town."

Halle Bailey Calls Out DDG For Failing To Respect Her Boundaries Amid Postpartum Depression Battle

In another Tweet, Bailey referenced her battle with postpartum depression and noted how there are boundaries she'd hoped those around her would respect. Many fans agree that DDG should have gotten Bailey's approval to bring their son on Cenat's stream. Some, on the other hand, believe the situation was blown out of proportion. Now, amid all the chatter, Bailey has deactivated her X account. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether she's done with X for good, or simply wants a break.

What do you think of Halle Bailey calling out her ex-boyfriend DDG for bringing their child on Kai Cenat's livestream without her approval? What about her proceeding to deactivate her X account? Who do you think is right in this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

