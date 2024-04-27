DDG Spills About Blueface Friendship & Halle Bailey Marriage Plans: Watch

BYCaroline Fisher416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: DDG attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

According to DDG, Blueface is "a really great dude."

It goes without saying that it's been a busy few months for DDG. The 26-year-old Michigan native welcomed his first child with girlfriend Halle Bailey late last year following months of relentless pregnancy rumors. Aside from adjusting to parenthood, the high-profile pair continues to work hard at their respective crafts. He opened up about how it's all going during a recent episode of The Shade Room's “Keep It 100!"

During the interview, the "Sh**t Up Your Block" performer spilled about his relationship with Bailey, sharing that what drew him to her the most was her sense of humor. He says that as an introvert, he doesn't mind playing a supporting role at events with the Little Mermaid star, and actually prefers it. As for whether or not they plan to tie the knot anytime soon, DDG says that fans will just have to wait and see.

Read More: Halle Bailey Shares Her "Severe, Severe" Experience With Postpartum Depression

DDG Plans To Propose To Halle Bailey "Eventually"

"Yeah, eventually," he said of marriage. DDG notes that baby Halo wasn't planned, and plans to take a similar approach to a proposal. “I feel like, you know, it’s something that’s gon’ happen. You know, the whole baby stuff is not planned, you know, so it’s just like, I kind of don’t want to plan that either — I mean, I gotta plan that. But you know, life just happened," he explained. "But I feel like we just have to move at our own pace at this point.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DDG described his friendship with Blueface, claiming that the controversial rapper is "definitely" a great friend. “Blueface — like this might sound, like, people might think I’m just talking — but he’s a great dude. Like, beyond the internet stuff, he’s a really great dude… I know he might look cr*zy online that the dude right there," he revealed. What do you think of DDG opening up about his friendship with Blueface? What about his plans to "eventually" propose to the mother of his son, Halle Bailey? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DDG's Diamond Tooth Cost $250K, New Dad Blames Boredom For Flashy Purchase

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Rhude : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025RelationshipsDDG Hilariously Confronts Baby Halo For "Scamming" Fans: Watch1.9K
Rhude : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025RelationshipsDDG Fires Back At Critics After Holding Baby Halo With One Hand2.0K
World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - ArrivalsRelationshipsHalle Bailey Shares Post-Pregnancy Body Picture75.3K
Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023RelationshipsDDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll Post4.1K