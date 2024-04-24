Halle Bailey Shares Her "Severe, Severe" Experience With Postpartum Depression

Halle Bailey recently gave birth to her first child with DDG, Halo. Overall, the baby boy seems happy and healthy, with both parents enjoying their newfound responsibility. However, in a new interview with People, Bailey spoke about some of the struggles she has faced since giving birth. In fact, she has had to deal with postpartum depression, which is one of the toughest battles someone can face. Although it has been a hard battle, Bailey is pushing through, and she has been extremely brave in detailing her story.

“I have severe, severe postpartum, and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” Bailey explained. “Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is. The only thing that’s been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body. I feel like a completely different person. When I look in the mirror, I just feel like I’m in a whole new body. Like, I don’t know who I am.”

Halle Bailey Speaks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Halle Bailey attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC )

Bailey admits that some time ago, she kind of dismissed the idea of postpartum depression. Now, however, she knows better, as it has become a daily battle for her. “Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was," she noted. "Now going through it, it almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air."

Let us know what you think of Bailey and her story, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

