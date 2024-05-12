Halle Bailey Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day With Adorable Baby Halo Throwbacks

Halle Bailey calls her son "the greatest love" she's ever known.

Late last year, Halle Bailey welcomed her first child with DDG after months of relentless pregnancy rumors. The Little Mermaid star has since provided fans with retroactive glimpses of the pregnancy, as well as frequent updates on their little one. Today, she's celebrating her first-ever Mother's Day as a new mom. In honor of the occasion, she shared a sweet message for Halo.

In a new Instagram post, she shows off various throwbacks of her and her child, including an adorable shot of her first time holding him. "My first mother’s day ♥️," she captioned the post. "The greatest love i’ve ever known." Countless fans, peers, and loved ones are now flooding her comments section with praise and words of support.

Halle Bailey Calls Baby Halo "The Greatest Love" She's Known

DDG hopped into the comments to call her "the best mom ever," while Halle's sister Chloe also chimed in with a meaningful message. "You are an amazing mother and i am so happy to witness and feel all the joy he brings into our lives," she wrote. Supporters are glad to see the performer celebrating her motherhood journey, which she admits hasn't been easy.

In an interview with People last month, Bailey opened up about her difficult battle with postpartum depression. “I have severe, severe postpartum, and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” she revealed. She's since taken part in Natural Cycles' "Is Mommy Okay?" campaign with Postpartum Support International, which she says focuses on "highlighting the need for better maternal support." What do you think of Halle Bailey celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new mom? What about her heartfelt message for her son Halo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

