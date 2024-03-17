Halle Bailey Unleashes Powerful "In Your Hands" Video Featuring Baby Halo, Reveals Meaning Behind Song

According to Halle Bailey, each verse has a "a double meaning."

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

It's certainly been a busy few months for Halle Bailey, and luckily for fans, the Little Mermaid star shows no signs of slowing down. Aside from her award-winning film roles and music career, the 23-year-old just welcomed her first child with her boyfriend DDG late last year, a baby boy named Halo. While the songstress appears to be having a blast with her newfound motherhood, she continues to dive headfirst into new projects, including her upcoming solo album.

Last week, she unveiled yet another new single, "In Your Hands." The moving track arrived alongside a dramatic accompanying music video, which sees Bailey serenade viewers in a dark forest, shred on a guitar, and more. Baby Halo even makes a brief appearance in the powerful visual, which makes sense considering one of her latest revelations.

Halle Bailey Drops Moving Visual For "In Your Hands"

Recently, Bailey chatted with fans on Instagram Live about "In Your Hands," answering questions and providing them with some background information on the song. According to her, the track was initially going to be a 30-second interlude on her upcoming album, but friends and family urged her to give it the credit it deserves. She says that after first writing it, she only liked the hook, and later decided to rewrite the remainder of the song and release it as a single.

"The hook is based [on] being in love, being in a relationship and knowing that you know, your future with this person is just beautiful and the love that you have with this person is beautiful but also knowing your worth," she explained. "The verses that I wrote, I wrote when I was pregnant, and in a way, it has like a double meaning. So the verses almost are to Halo, because I felt like I was singing to him just about how I'm always going to be here for him, and my journey as his mother, and all these things."

Halle Bailey's "In Your Hands" Was Originally An Interlude

What do you think of Halle Bailey's new song? What about the accompanying music video? Are you surprised that it was originally going to be an interlude on her album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

