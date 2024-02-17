Halle Bailey Unveils Before And After Pregnancy Photos With Baby Halo

Since announcing the arrival of her first child, a baby boy named Halo, Halle Bailey has continued to keep fans entertained with throwbacks to her once-hidden pregnancy. The Little Mermaid star and her partner DDG managed to keep their little one under wraps until January of this year when they confirmed fans' suspicions with a sweet photo of their son. Fans have been impressed by the young couple's snappy adjustment to parenthood, and for the most part, have enjoyed retroactively watching their journey.

Today, Bailey gave her Twitter/X followers yet another glimpse into her pregnancy with a couple of before and after photos. In the before shot, Bailey's seen posing in a mirror in a hot pink outfit, her growing bump on full display. In the after photo, she poses in the same mirror, this time replacing her bump with baby Halo.

Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Transformation

"Such a beautiful mommy son duo," one commenter notes. Another says, "I need the secret for when I have mine." While fans are out in full force showing love to the performer and her son, others continue to criticize Bailey for keeping her pregnancy a secret. "Who cares? You didn’t show us then we don’t want to see it now," one Instagram user writes, making it clear that they've held a grudge. "Your sister told us to mind our business. Now you want us to care about your pregnancy," another angry user writes. "This is giving gaslighting."

This is far from the first time Bailey's received backlash for keeping her personal life private, however. Last month, she fired back at social media users dragging her for "lying," reiterating that she simply "protected [her] own peace." Despite criticism, it doesn't look like Bailey will stop showing off her journey any time soon. What do you think of Halle Bailey's before and after pregnancy photos? Are you surprised by her transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

