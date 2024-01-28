Halle Bailey Fires Back As Fans Slam Her For Hiding Pregnancy

At the end of last year, Halle Bailey and her partner DDG welcomed their first child, Halo. They shared the exciting news with fans this month, dropping an adorable photo of the newest member of their family's tiny hand. The announcement came after months of relentless pregnancy rumors, which the pair fervently denied.

These days, Bailey's sharing photos from the pregnancy, celebrating her little one's arrival as the cat's now out of the bag. For the most part, fans have had a blast looking back at how she kept Halo under wraps. Unfortunately, however, not everybody has been so supportive. Lately, Bailey's been hit with a barrage of messages from critics calling her out for lying to them. According to her, however, she was well within her rights to protect her own peace for the sake of herself and her newborn.

Halle Bailey Has Had Enough

Earlier today, the Little Mermaid star took to Twitter to respond to one critical fan, making it clear that she's had enough of the backlash. "I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy," the user wrote. "People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same 'desperate' people to know every little detail."

"I never lied or even said anything about it honey," Bailey began her response. "Making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !" What do you think of Halle Bailey receiving criticism for hiding her pregnancy? Does she deserve it? What about her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

