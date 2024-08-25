Halle Bailey Recalls Sweet Moment Chloe Learned She Was Pregnant: Watch

Chloe says that immediately, she was "so excited" for her sister.

After months of relentless pregnancy rumors, Halle Bailey and her partner DDG welcomed their first child Halo in December of last year. Ever since the Little Mermaid star has provided fans with details about her pregnancy, which she kept a secret until the very end. During a recent Instagram Live, for example, she recalled the first person she told about the pregnancy. According to her, it was her sister Chloe.

Of course, the news came as a major surprise to the "Body Do" performer, who couldn't believe it at first. "I think you was like, 'No, no way,'" Halle told Chloe. "I think she didn't believe me, she thought I was joking when I told her." Eventually, Chloe realized that her sister was being serious, and was overjoyed immediately.

Halle & Chloe Bailey Reflect On The Little Mermaid Star's Pregnancy

"I was so excited," Chloe explained. "Because you know, he's like my baby as well and I just really really love him. He just makes me so happy, I can't explain it... So I was just ecstatic from day one, to be honest." They went on, revealing that they always had a feeling that Halle would be the first of the two of them to have a child, and describing how much they enjoy having Halo in their lives.