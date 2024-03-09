Halle Bailey Almost Throws Hands After Mishearing Fan's Compliment: Watch

Halle Bailey is known for being as sweet as can be, but that doesn't mean the Little Mermaid star is willing to tolerate any disrespect. Recently, she stepped out for the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony, which she attended with her older sister, Chloe. The duo was making their grand entrance to the event hand-in-hand, and of course, was swarmed by adoring fans.

One of the fans was very vocal with their praise, shouting, "Halle! Chloe! Yes, bad b*tches, f*ck it up!" Chloe didn't appear to pay any mind to the fan's compliment. Halle, on the other hand, seemed to mishear them. Social media users suspect that she thought the fan called her and her sister "fat b*tches," though she's yet to confirm or deny this. Either way, she looked outraged.

Read More: DDG Opens Up On Hiding Halle Bailey's Pregnancy From Fans

Halle Bailey Looks Outraged

In the clip, Halle quickly turns around upon hearing the fan's remark, seeming upset by it. Commenters joke that the songstress was even ready to throw hands. Luckily, it doesn't seem as though the situation escalated any further. "It’s the calm ones you gotta worry about. Halle looked like she was on go!," one user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Sis you was about to be Unda-Da-seaaa.. that ATL came out fast‼️," another quips.

Supporters can't blame Halle for being on edge these days, particularly considering all the backlash she's received since announcing the birth of her son Halo. While accepting her award at the ceremony, Bailey got emotional while reflecting on her choice to keep her pregnancy a secret. “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone," she explained. "Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that." What do you think of Halle Bailey mishearing a fan's compliment at a recent event? Are you surprised by her reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize

[Via]