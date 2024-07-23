Halle Bailey's Son Halo Looks Exactly Like Her As He Turns Seven Months Old

Halo is his mom's Twin.

Halle Bailey and DDG did the best they could while trying to hide the former's pregnancy. Overall, it was one of the worst-kept secrets out there. Most people could tell that Halle was pregnant. However, she was doing everything she could to hide the fact. Eventually, the artist ended up giving birth and it was no longer something that could be kept from the world. The two had a healthy baby boy named Halo and they have been fully embracing the parenting role.

Recently, the two decided to show off baby Halo's face for the very first time. This was a decision that the two did not take lightly. In fact, no parent would ever take this kind of decision lightly. Overall, this is a huge step when introducing your child to the internet, and it can be quite daunting. Regardless, some of the reactions were positive, and Halle Bailey now feels more comfortable showing off her pride and joy. For instance, she recently posted Halo for his seventh-month birthday. She even got him a little bit of cake.

Halle Bailey Celebrates Halo

As you can see from the image above, Halo looks exactly like his mom. Fans were quick to remark this and it is very easy to see why. Either way, it was an adorable photo and a huge celebration. It also goes to show just how quickly time flies these days. Hopefully, Halo continues to be healthy as his mom and dad enjoy their new role as parents.