DDG Hilariously Proves Baby Halo Looks "Just Like His Daddy"

At the beginning of this year, DDG and Halle Bailey finally announced the arrival of their first child, Halo. The exciting news came after months of rampant pregnancy rumors, which the high-profile did their best to squash. Fans had their suspicions regardless, and were thrilled to learn that they had been correct.

Since introducing their newborn to the world, the couple has been showing off their journey on social media, appearing to have fun with the transition. DDG, for example, recently dubbed himself the “World’s fastest bottle maker super dad" after preparing a bottle for Halo in seconds. Bailey has been open about her recovery, and has even shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her attempts at hiding her baby bump. They also frequently share adorable photos of their newborn, though they've chosen to censor his face for privacy.

Halo's "Face Reveal"

DDG recently shared a sweet selfie with baby Halo on Twitter, however, telling fans he looks "just like his daddy." Of course, he didn't actually unveil Halo's face, instead swapping it with his own. While some commenters are disappointed as they figured they'd finally be getting a genuine "face reveal," others aren't surprised. Earlier this month, after Halo's birth was confirmed, insiders chatted with US Weekly to reveal why the pair chose to keep him a secret in the first place.

According to them, they were simply aiming to "protect" their then-unborn child, as well as their relationship. "Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies," the source explained. Bailey later shared that she kept off of social media throughout her pregnancy to keep herself "sane" amid the speculation. What do you think of DDG putting his face on baby Halo's? Are you waiting on a real face reveal, or do you think they should keep Halo out of the spotlight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

