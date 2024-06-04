Halle Bailey Has United The Internet With Her Latest Boob Confessions

Fans are empathizing with the singer.

Halle Bailey has been having an interesting year. Firstly, she has been looking to expand her solo career. The songstress has delivered some solid singles that have showcased her incredible vocal range. Secondly, she just had her first child, with fellow artist DDG. Overall, this has been a huge undertaking for the young parents. That said, they seem to be embracing every part of parenthood as they post themselves with Halo quite often. Fans have been loving the family content and with DDG being a YouTuber, we're sure the vlog content will continue to make its way online.

In the midst of all of this, Bailey has remained fairly active on social media. She seems keen on engaging with her fans, and earlier this week, the artist had a question for her fans. Overall, it was a fairly personal and vulnerable question that had to do with the body. "Question for all my girls .. which one of ur boobs is way bigger than the other? mine is my right one," Bailey wrote. Subsequently, the artist was inundated with responses that showcase just how common her issue is.

Halle Bailey Gets Honest

"My left is bigger, and i’m left-handed … so maybe it’s scientific?" Ashley Nicole Moss responded. "My left has always been bigger but breastfeeding really made them sisters instead of twins," said another commenter. Numerous comments echoed those same sentiments, with many noting that nursing mothers will experience this. It's hard to get the internet on the same page about anything, but Bailey has seemingly pulled it off.

Let us know what you think of Halle Bailey and her music, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the singer and her latest solo work? What do you prefer? Her work with her sister Chloe, or her latest solo singles? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

