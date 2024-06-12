Halle & Chloe Bailey Have Hilariously Different Reactions To TikTok Donations

Chloe And Halle Bailey Debut Their Partnership With Core Hydration® At The Refreshing Routines Event In New York City On April 30
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Chloe and Halle Bailey debut their partnership with Core Hydration® at the Refreshing Routines Event at Aire Ancient Baths on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Core Hydration)
The video has fans cracking up over their differences.

Chloe and Halle Bailey are famously versatile sister talents. The two made music together for years as Chloe x Halle. They released two studio albums The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020. Since then the pair have gone on hiatus as a duo. Instead they've focused both on their own solo music projects as well as other ventures. Halle made her major move to film acting with a staring role in The Little Mermaid last year and also released her debut solo single "Angel," which went on to be nominated for a Grammy. Chloe on the other hand released an entire debut album called In Pieces last year.

In a hilarious new video making the rounds online, a fan compared the way the two talented sisters reacted when getting donations from fans on TikTok live. Halle is first and takes a much more modest approach. When she realized what she's getting is actual money, she insists that fans save their money instead of donating it to her. Chloe is hilariously much more open to receiving donations. When she realizes that there's actual money being thrown around, all she wants to know is how she can collect it. In the comments fans crack jokes about the difference between the pair. "Halle is my heart , Chloe is my brain" and "Halle is my first answer when somebody first offer, Chloe is my third or fourth answer after you keep insisting" two comments read. Check out the comparison video that's cracking people up below.

The Difference Between Halle & Chloe Bailey

Chleo Bailey hasn't slowed down her solo music releases this year. She's already dropped two new singles teasing towards her sophomore solo album in 2024. "FYS" dropped first back in March and was followed up by "Boy Bye" a few weeks later.

What do you think of Halle and Chloe Bailey's different reactions to realizing they're getting fan donations on TikTok? Which of the pair do you think is closer to how you'd react? Let us know in the comment section below.

