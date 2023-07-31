Halle Bailey Teases Debut Solo Single

Halle Bailey is following in her sister’s footsteps. Earlier this year Halle turned her sights on acting. She played the lead role in Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which dropped back in May. She found herself standing up to extensive racist backlash from her casting. While she was hitting red carpets and movie premiers, her sister Chloe Bailey dropped a solo album. The sisters have been working together as a duo since 2016 under the name Chloe x Halle. The pair released two albums, the second of which Ungodly Hour was a major critical smash in 2020. It went on debut inside the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Now, Halle Bailey is shifting her focus to solo music as well and fans won’t have to wait long to hear it. She took to Instagram to post a teaser for her debut solo single “Angel,” earlier today. “angels make a way somehow. friday. pre-save link in bio,” the caption reads. The clip is full of throwback home videos of of Bailey’s life up to this point. The clips tell the story of how she came to love music and arrived at the point in time to make a solo album. Fans will be able to hear the new song this Friday, August 4th.

Halle Bailey Announces Solo Debut

One of the biggest questions facing Halle Bailey’s upcoming solo career is her commercial viability. Despite Chloe Bailey’s popularity, her debut solo album In Pieces underperformed earlier this year. It was met with mostly mixed feelings from fans and critics and the sales numbers were disappointing. The project pushed just 10k units in its first week which was only good enough for #119 on the Billboard 200.

It’s yet to be seen if Halle’s role in The Little Mermaid and her prolific social media presence will propel her to a higher debut than her sister. What do you think of Halle Bailey announcing her upcoming new single? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Halle Bailey Says She’s A “Water Girl Forever” With New Swimsuit Post

[Via]