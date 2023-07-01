Halle Bailey says that she will be a “water girl forever” following her role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. She made the remark on Instagram, earlier this week while sharing several photos of herself in a swimsuit.

“Get back in that water girl, yo daddy gone be mad,” one fan joked in the comments section of the post. “My daughter screamed ‘the little mermaid,'” another wrote. “Impacted the upcoming generation so much!”

Halle Bailey At “The Little Mermaid” Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Other users commented on DDG’s recent song, “Famous,” in which he wrestles with Bailey’s celebrity. One remarked: “I came here to say you need to dump your boyfriend. He’s embarrassing,” while another added: “Ddg l*me Asf for that song, girl STAND UP. You’re degrading your status with such a guy.”

In the lyrics of the track, DDG raps about Bailey and her The Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King. “I’m tryna figure out what we gon’ do/How we gon’ get to the top?/Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes,” the lyrics read. “You know I love you a lot/I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo/I don’t wanna see this shit no more.” Elsewhere in the song, DDG adds: “I been so insecure that I be thinkin’ you really be fuckin’ n****s you in movies with/ But on the internet, I just be coolin’ it, but in my head, a n***a really losin’ it/Gotta be payin’ good ’cause you keep doin’ it, I might just tweet somethin’ just to ruin it/I got a platform, I’m abusin’ it.”

Halle Bailey Shows Off New Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Bailey and DDG have been dating since March 2022. Throughout their time together, they’ve dealt with numerous breakup rumors and other drama. Fans even recently alleged that DDG was using a burner social media account to write negative posts about The Little Mermaid.

