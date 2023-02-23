The Little Mermaid
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Says She's A "Water Girl Forever" With New Swimsuit PostHalle Bailey shared new swimsuit pictures on Instagram, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Little Mermaid" Animated Show Greenlit By DisneyMore Black Ariel content is on the way.By Ben Mock
- Politics"The Little Mermaid" Asian Box Office Slump Blamed On RacismEast Asian film-goers have not turned out for "The Little Mermaid".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Watches "The Little Mermaid" In Theatres Wearing A DisguiseShe just wants to be a part of our world.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"The Little Mermaid" Audience Members Get Into Altercation During ScreeningThe new live action adaptation did well at the box office, and some say videos like these hurt the cause.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Projected To Have Massive Opening Weekend"The Little Mermaid" is expected to rake in over $120 million over the weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- TVHalle Bailey Cried Seeing Young Black Girls' Reaction To "The Little Mermaid"The actress received some words of wisdom from her grandparents that ended up being very true.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsDDG Sings Along To Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" SongDDG sang alongside to one of Halle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" songs during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake
- TVChloe Bailey Struggles Trying To Remove Her Wig: WatchThe singer was ready to try just about anything to get out of that lace front.By Noah Grant
- TechHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Receives Positive Initial Reviews, Even With "Some CGI Issues"The long-awaited live-action remake will arrive in theatres for all to enjoy on May 26th.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearHalle Bailey Leaves Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture, Starstruck At "The Little Mermaid" PremiereThe 4-year-old was beyond happy to meet Ariel in real life.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Shares Pics From "The Little Mermaid" PremiereChloe Bailey supported her sister, Halle, at "The Little Mermaid" Premiere.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureOffset, Chloe Bailey, Daveed Diggs, & More Attend "Little Mermaid" PremiereA number of stars were in attendance at the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on Monday night.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearHalle Bailey Is Red Hot On "Vogue Arabia" Cover Ahead Of "The Little Mermaid" PremiereThe highly-anticipated Disney live-action remake is due out in theatres on May 26th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFans Angry Over Live-Action Flounder In "The Little Mermaid"Fans are not happy with the way some of the characters look in the live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlack-Led Movies Releasing This YearHollywood is gearing up to make 2023 a monumental year, so here's a look at some anticipated features sure to break the box office.By Michael Lusigi
- TVChloe Bailey Cried Seeing Sister Halle In "Little Mermaid"Chloe opened up to Drew about what seeing Halle as Ariel means to her.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Emotional Moment With Young "The Little Mermaid" Fan Has The Internet In TearsHalle visited Disney World and was *tightly* embraced by a little girl who couldn't believe she was meeting a Disney princess.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Teaches Fans How To Say Her Name"The Little Mermaid" starlet is tired of people calling her by the wrong moniker.By Sabrina Morris
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Shares "The Little Mermaid" Trailer During OscarsHalle Bailey shared a new trailer for "The Little Mermaid" at the Oscars.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Doll Leaves Actress Emotional"The little girl in me is pinching herself right now," the Disney starlet gushed while unveiling her miniature lookalike.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Reveals The Parallels Between Her And "The Little Mermaid""The Little Mermaid" actress poses by the beach for her issue with "The Face" magazine. By Diya Singhvi