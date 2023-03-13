Michael Lusigi
- SportsAntonio Brown's Biggest ScandalsAntonio Brown has has a prolific NFL career and has been touted as one of the all-time greats. But his career has been marred with controversies and scandals that have painted a negative public image.By Michael Lusigi
- TV"The Rap Game" Winners: Where Are They Now?A rundown of all winners of The Rap Game TV show, from Season 1's Latto to Season 5's Tyeler Reign. See what the artists have been up to.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureMost Expensive Rapper Homes: Jay-Z & Beyonce, Drake & MoreThese rapper homes are the most expensive luxury listings in Hip-hop.By Michael Lusigi
- SportsJake Paul Fights, RankedRanking Jake Paul's professional bouts as we anticipate his fight with UFC alum, Nate Diaz.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureBlack-Led Movies Releasing This YearHollywood is gearing up to make 2023 a monumental year, so here's a look at some anticipated features sure to break the box office.By Michael Lusigi
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar’s Best SongsThese are the best songs from Compton emcee, Kendrick Lamar's impressive music catalog.By Michael Lusigi
- Original ContentLil Baby’s Best SongsLil Baby has been sitting pretty at the top of the charts for years, and here's a list of some of his biggest hits.By Michael Lusigi
- Original Content"8 Mile" Cast: Where Are They Now?Here's where the cast of "8 Mile" is now.By Michael Lusigi
- Original ContentBest Songs From Fivio Foreign, RankedFivio has been lighting up the drill scene, so we're looking at some of his best tracks.By Michael Lusigi
- Original ContentLil Kim's Best Songs From Hip Hop's Golden EraLegendary femcee Lil' Kim's fan favorite chart-topping hits.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureJack Black's Best Movie RolesThe most successful Hollywood movie roles from legendary comedy actor, Jack Black.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureDonald Glover’s Best Roles, RankedDonald Glover is one of the most talented entertainers in Hollywood. These are some of his most successful and critical roles to date.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureLudacris Movies You Should Stream Right NowHe may be a beast on the mic, but Luda also has a successful acting career. Here's a look at some of his best work on screen.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureShaq’s Best Movie FeaturesThis is a detailed list of the best Shaq movies from his impressive filmography where he plays a supporting role or he cameos.By Michael Lusigi
- MusicUnforgettable Rappers Signed To Death Row RecordsIt's one of the most infamous labels in Hip Hop, and we're taking a look at Death Row's most iconic stars.By Michael Lusigi
- TVJamie Foxx's Best Acting PerformancesJamie Foxx has had an outstanding wholesome Hollywood career. This is a highlight of the movie roles that have cemented his legacy in acting. By Michael Lusigi
- SportsAll Of Michael Jordan’s Business VenturesLatest details on hall-of-famer, Michael Jordan's business ventures By Michael Lusigi
- EntertainmentChris Rock’s Funniest Stand-Up Comedy SpecialsHighlight of Stand-Up Comedy Specials from Chris Rock's Career.By Michael Lusigi
- MusicEverything We Know About Chloe Bailey’s ‘Praise This’Praise This is a faith-based movie starring Chloe Bailey, and premiers on April 7th By Michael Lusigi