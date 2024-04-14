Chloe Bailey Drops Unapologetic New Single, “Boy Bye”

It's already been a major year for Chloe Bailey, and fortunately for fans, it doesn't look like she's showing any signs of slowing down. Over the weekend, the songstress graced the stage at Coachella, delivering what would become an unforgettable performance. She impressed fans with songs like "FYS," "Have Mercy," "Body Do," and more. Chloe also took the opportunity to perform her newest track live for the first time ever, "Boy Bye."

She first unveiled the song late last week, making a splash with a fun accompanying music video. In the video, Chloe and some of her gal pals are seen making a dramatic exit from her less-than-satisfactory relationship. As they pack up her things and cruise away in a red convertible, she unapologetically tosses his clothes out the back, celebrating her newfound freedom.

Chloe Bailey Is Moving On

Towards the end of the song, Chloe laments her partner's lack of commitment, revealing that she's finally ready to move on for good. In an explosive ending, she plays the piano wearing a wedding dress and a flowing white veil, a fire burning behind her. So far, fans are loving the summer-ready single, and can't wait to hear more from the Atlanta-born performer.

Luckily, Chloe's been hinting at new music with her sister Halle for a while now, and has a new solo album on the way. At Coachella, she teased the project's title in an interview with Rolling Stone. She told the outlet that she'd use the wave, thunderstorm, and palm tree emojis to summarize its name. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's new song? Will you be adding "Boy Bye" to your spring playlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hate it when you call me, call me

Always sayin' sorry, sorry

User unavailable, I should've known

Hangin' up the telephone, I gotta go

