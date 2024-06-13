Chloe Bailey Returns To Eating Meat After More Than A Decade Of Being Vegan

She made the revelation in a recently shared video.

Chloe Bailey first rose to fame alongside her sister Halle in an R&B duo fittingly called Chloe x Halle. The pair released two albums, capped off by 2020's critical darling Ungodly Hour before going on hiatus as a pair. While Halle shifted her focus to acting she eventually returned to music with her Grammy nominated single "Angel." That followed the release of Chloe's own shift towards solo music which resulted in her full debut solo album In Pieces. But earlier this week she made a revelation about her lifestyle that had fans shocked.

Chloe Bailey has long professed to being vegan and advocating for the lifestyle. She's been a vegan for a full 11 years now and it took her that entire time to break and eat some meat again. She revealed in a newly recorded video that she isn't strictly vegan anymore. “I’m about to spill some tea. You wanna know my confession. My confession is that recently, I have been consuming chicken," she says in the clip. She reveals that it was an adjustment at first with her getting stomach cramps the first time she ate it. But with a couple more tries she seemed to get back into the groove of eating chicken again. Check out the full clip where she discusses her recent change in diet below.

Chloe Bailey Eats Chicken After 11 Years Of Being Vegan

In the comments, fans bring up one notorious incident Chloe had last year. "That chicken burger that hotel give her mistakenly was on her mind RENTTTTT FREEEE all this time😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣" the most-liked comment on the post reads. It's a reference to a viral incident last year where she was accidentally served chicken at a hotel.