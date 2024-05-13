Chloe Bailey's Newest Scintillating Swimsuit Pics Leave Fans Stunned

Chloe Bailey has been delivering stunning pic dumps to her fans on a regular basis for quite a while now. Fans are still waiting to hear about when she's dropping new music and potentially a second solo album. She's already dropped two singles from the project starting with "FYS" back in March. The song has already racked up more than 3 million streams on Spotify in the two months since it dropped. She followed it up in April with the song "Boy Bye."

In the meantime though, she knows exactly what to treat fans to. Earlier today on Instagram she dropped a stunning series of pictures posing on a yacht. She's sporting a sleek black bikini complemented by a stunning necklace and dark sunglasses. In the series of pictures and videos she's all around the boat posing in various positions showing off both her body and her bathing suit "apologies in advance…expect me to be in a bathing suit all week" the caption of the post reads seemingly gearing up to celebrate summer. Check out the full pic dump she shared below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Shares Gorgeous Valentine's Day Shots

Chloe Bailey's Newest Stunning Bikini Pics

The last time Chloe Bailey shared a swimsuit photo she actually ended up in a bit of hot water. That's because of the particular swimsuit she was wearing in the pictures. It's a white number with bold black text that simply reads WET, which is controversial because of its affiliation with Kanye West's Yeezy brand. Fans in the comments were divided on Chloe's seeming cosign of the brand and potentially the rapper himself by posting the pics.

Before that she showed fans an up-close-and-personal look at her Coachella outfit. She played the festival making her solo debut this year and debuted some of her new singles for the crowd in attendance. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's newest stunning bikini pics taken on her yachty? Are you looking forward to her second studio album which many are hoping drops later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Handles Cheaters

[Via]