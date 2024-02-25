Halle Bailey's Son Halo Has Her Feeling More Inspired Than Ever

At the end of last year, Halle Bailey welcomed her first child with her boyfriend DDG, Halo. Since then, the Little Mermaid star has given fans throwback glimpses at her pregnancy journey, her transition to motherhood, and more. Based on their social media posts, the young couple is having a blast with the newest member of their family, surrounding themselves with loved ones and ignoring online negativity.

While baby Halo certainly arrived at a busy time in Bailey's career, she hasn't let being a parent slow her down. In fact, during a recent interview with The Associated Press at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, she shared that she feels more inspired than ever to create. “I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life," she told the outlet. “This is such a beautiful time for me because I truly feel like I’m venturing into my womanhood. I feel like a woman now, after having a baby. So, it opens up this whole other portal to write about stuff.”

Halle Bailey Says Baby Halo Opened A "Whole Other Portal"

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She went on to tease some upcoming solo music, which she described as “a fusion of all the genres that [she loves].” For obvious reasons, fans are looking forward to hearing what she has in store for them, including her upcoming album with her sister Chloe. While details of that remain unclear, it'll surely answer ongoing demands for a Chloe x Halle revival.

“It feels really, really great,” she told Billboard of the joint album at the Grammys. “It’s just, like, so nostalgic, and reminds us of our days when we did covers on YouTube.” What do you think of Halle Bailey's recent comments about her son, Halo? Are you looking forward to hearing her new music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

