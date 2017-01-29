sag awards
- MusicHalle Bailey's Son Halo Has Her Feeling More Inspired Than EverHalle Bailey says motherhood has opened a "whole other portal to write about stuff."By Caroline Fisher
- TVAubrey Plaza's Stylist Says She "Wanted Underboob" While Defending SAG Awards LookWhile "The White Lotus" cast was on stage accepting an award, the actress was informed by her older male costar that her "boob was hanging out."By Hayley Hynes
- ViralAubrey Plaza's Angry SAG Awards Moment Explained: ReportAs "The White Lotus" cast was accepting an ensemble award on stage, the actress was told by a costar that her "boob was hanging out" of her gown.By Hayley Hynes
- TV2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best-Dressed Celebrities"Everything Everywhere All At Once," "The White Lotus," and "Abbott Elementary" were among last night's biggest winners.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralAubrey Plaza Mouths "Shit's F*cked...Jesus Christ" During Awkward SAG Awards Speech, Social Media ReactsFans are speculating the actress was upset after an elderly male co-star attempted to warn her about a wardrobe malfunction.By Hayley Hynes
- TVVivica A. Fox Calls Laverne Cox "Tacky" For Mentioning "Entanglements" With Will & JadaVivica wasn't here for Laverne's joke at the Smiths' expense.By Lawrencia Grose
- MoviesWill Smith Gets Emotional While Accepting SAG Award For "King Richard"Will Smith got choked up while accepting a SAG award for "King Richard."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLaverne Cox Brings Up "Entanglements" With Will & Jada Pinkett Smith At SAG AwardsLaverne Cox trolled Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the SAG Awards.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Parasite" Makes History With Best Picture Oscar WinThe film is the first among ten.By Milca P.
- Pop CultureJoaquin Phoenix Ditched SAG Awards After Party For Slaughterhouse VigilPhoenix has been regularly attending pig vigils. By Noah C
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Had Fans In A Tizzy With SAG Awards ReunionIt's been a long time coming.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Pays Tribute To Heath Ledger In SAG Awards Acceptance SpeechJoaquin gives credit where it's due.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentGeoffrey Owens Calls SAG Awards Appearance "So Bizarre"Owens has been through a rollercoaster of emotions these past few months.By Alexander Cole
- LifeSAG Awards 2019: Full List Of Nominees & WinnersThe winners from the 25th annual SAG Awards.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Kids Break It Down To Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow"The "Stranger Things" crew know what's good.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJames Franco's Sexual Harassment Allegations Not "Fully Accurate" Says Alison BrieAlison Brie defends her brother-in-law during a new interview.
By David Saric
- SocietyMorgan Freeman Honored, Sterling K. Brown Makes History at SAG AwardsHighlights from the 24th annual SAG awards.By Milca P.
- SocietyHere Are All The SAG Awards Acceptance Speeches That Targeted Donald TrumpA bevy of stars used their victories at last night's SAG Awards as an opportunity to call out President Trump and his recent Muslim ban. By Angus Walker
- LifeTaraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational SAG Awards SpeechWatch Hidden Figures' Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer accept the award for "Best Cast In A Motion Picture."By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentWatch Mahershala Ali's Powerful SAG Awards Acceptance Speech"What I have learned from working on Moonlight, you see what happens when you persecute people."By Trevor Smith