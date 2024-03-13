Halle Bailey Teases New Music Dropping This Week

Halle Bailey says she’s got new music dropping later this week. She shared a snippet of one song on her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. In the caption, she wrote: “The world is yours [heart emoji] in your hands out Friday.”

Fans were stoked about the announcement in response. One wrote: “Halle throughout her career is about to present us with a new sound, style, and visuals that's redefines how we view black woman & black artists (for the better) & we’ll be here for it!!! (as per usual)” Another added: “FAN GIRLING bc ive been waiting for this to the point of embarrassment. Im so happy.” Several celebrities expressed their excitement for new music from Halle in the comments section as well. Tinashe, Taraji P. Henson, and more left remarks.

Halle Bailey Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The teaser comes as Halle continues to prepare for the release of her debut solo EP. Appearing at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, last month. Halle revealed to the Associated Press that motherhood has her feeling more creative than ever before. “I have never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life,” she said. “This is such a beautiful time for me because I truly feel like I’m venturing into my womanhood. I feel like a woman now, after having a baby. So, it opens up this whole other portal to write about stuff.”

Halle Bailey Teases New Music

Halle announced that she had given birth to her first child with DDG as a surprise to fans back in January. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo," she wrote on Instagram at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

