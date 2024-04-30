Diddy's Daughter "Loves" Chloe & Halle's Brother, She Says Under Prom Post

Love is in the air for Diddy's daughter and Chloe and Halle Bailey's brother, as Chance Combs and Branson Bailey recently went to their high school prom together over the weekend. Moreover, the 18-year-old Branson posted a couple of pictures of them together at the event with the captioned "take a chance 2k24," to which the 17-year-old Chance commented "i love youu" underneath with purple and white heart emojis. Branson's superstar sisters and DDG commented on their wholesome photos as well, as this marks a step in their relationship. They previously announced their partnership back in February for a Valentine's Day post, and Chance is looking forward to pursuing acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Furthermore, this was good news for the Combs family amid a very difficult and trying time for them all. Diddy faced a wave of sexual assault and sex trafficking accusations, manifesting in multiple lawsuits and other public claims. Some of them settled, most of them are still open, but all of them are based on unverified accusations and claims still under scrutiny under rule of law. It's been a massive part of the media starting in late 2023, and regardless of what is just or unjust, the family must feel a lot of conflict and negativity right now.

Read More: Diddy Drama: Artists Who Came Forward In Support Of Sean Combs

Chloe & Halle's Brother Branson Shares Wholesome Prom Pictures With Diddy's Daughter Chance

On the other hand, Branson is likely celebrating the Bailey family's latest addition: his sister Halle's son with DDG. Following a long string of pregnancy rumors and a lot of gossip-fueled speculation on their relationship, the world was finally able to respectfully and warmly congratulate them on their own terms in early January of this year. It's been an adorable dynamic to witness, and we're sure that Chloe's brother and Diddy's daughter have been delighted to share in the celebrations. Celebrity siblings have it pretty easy, don't they?

Jokes aside, we'll see what else happens in their lives and what other updates they have in the future. As for Chloe and Halle, we're sure that they will have some more great material to share in the future, and we're all waiting on what happens with Diddy. To stay up to date with this and more, come back to HNHH. And if you're a young senior high school student reading this, and you're going to prom, have fun!

Read More: DDG Reveals His Massively Monthly Salary & How He & Halle Bailey Manage Finances

[via]