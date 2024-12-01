DDG Faces Barrage Of Social Media Jokes After Showing Off New Look

DDG's shaved face isn't going over well with fans.

DDG has shared a picture of himself on social media after having shaved off all of his facial hair. "Cut my mustache finally," he captioned the selfie. The post has resulted in tons of jokes poking fun at the 27-year-old rapper.

"He looks like a kid who keeps harassing his mama if he can play a game on her phone," one user joked when The Shade Room reshared the post. Another remarked: “Bro looks like the senior that has the nicest sneakers, has cousins who ride for him so no one messes with him and him and Soulja Boy stayed in ISS together." One more argued that he doesn't look much different from before. "I mean, I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t see no difference between the peach fuzz and this clean shave. I mean did anyone get a glimpse of the peach fuzz? Seriously," they commented.

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The Recording Academy Honors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The new look comes amid a turbulent year for DDG, who split from his girlfriend, Halle Bailey back in October. They had been dating since 2022 and share one child together. DDG recently stuck up for Halle online after she faced backlash for bringing their son, Halo, on Kai Cenat’s livestream. “Y’all could hate on me for as long as y’all want, but leave Halle alone, man," he said in a video on YouTube, last month. "Mentally, y’all don’t know what she going through when it comes to postpartum, she just pushed a whole human out. She dealing with a whole new life. She has to always consider Halo in every situation … My skin is just overly thick when it comes to online backlash, but I know for her it’s something very, very new and I’m just asking y’all to chill.”

