DDG Enrages Social Media After Proclaiming Himself The Best Rapper Alive

BYCole Blake354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG isn't lacking in confidence.

DDG is causing controversy on social media after proclaiming himself to be the "best rapper alive." In one post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote. “People finally realizing I’m the best rapper alive. look at God.” As other pages began sharing the quote, he reiterated in a follow-up: “THE BEST & I STAND ON THAT. DONT KNOCK IT TIL U HEARD IT.”

"When you’re starving for attention, so you just blurt out the dumbest thing imaginable," one hater wrote back. Another user added: "You're disrespecting so many artists that put in way more work than you. Even if you're just joking. You don't have the lyrical reach. Even tho I actually enjoy some of your music so I'm not hating but relax." Others ended up coming to DDG's defense. "A man with no self confidence is twice defeated in the race of life," one fan said. One more posted: "Bold statement but every artist should feel they're the best in the world."

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

His statement about being the best in hip-hop comes after the release of his latest single, "WHAT U BAD FOR." On that song, he's just as confident as with his latest social media posts. "Yeah, they cappin' and s*** on the blogs, they think I’m a bum, but f*** that s*** / I like when they countin' me out, 'cause I know I’m that n****, I love that s***," he raps. He also mentions his ex and the mother of his child, adding: "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever, y’all know that I love that— (Go)."

DDG Says He's On Top

DDG and Hailey broke up, earlier this year, after spending the last several years together. They welcomed their son in December 2023. Check out DDG's recent posts on X below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...