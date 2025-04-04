DDG & DaBaby Got "MOTION" On Their First Collaboration

DDG was rumored to be dropping a new project on April 1. However, it looks we and any others out there looking forward to it were April fools. Instead, we are all being treated to another banger and the first official single for the project, "MOTION." It features fellow hitmaker DaBaby, which marks this as their first joint effort. With a title such as "MOTION," you should already know what to expect topically. If not, it's a brag-filled banger with some witty one-liners and similes. The beat is our favorite part of the track, though.
We can appreciate the moody and dark instrumentation. It's honestly quite intoxicating. As for when this album will come out though, we don't have any confirmation on a release date. However, here's what we can tell you. DDG's follow-up to his 2023 offering Maybe It's Me. It's going to be titled BLAME THE CHAT and it's going to have a whole host of features. Potentials include Wiz Khalifa and BIA, just to name a couple. They were two names who popped out during his week-long "Hit-A-Thon" streaming event. It began March 24 and ended this past Monday, April 1. Those who tuned in at any point during it were allowed to give their input on beats, verses, and etc. It should be a fun and star-studded event when it drops.
DDG & DaBaby "MOTION"
Quotable Lyrics:
All this motion ain't new to me, n****, I been doin' this since a muhf*ckin' youngin'
All this motion ain't new to me, n****, yeah I'm gettin' the blues, I'm constantly thumbin'
Money counter gon' count up a hunnid
Cut the check and I cry like a onion
Only focused on women and munyun
Being broke make me sick to my stomach