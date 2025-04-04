News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
ddg motion
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
DDG & DaBaby Got "MOTION" On Their First Collaboration
DDG is preparing to drop his first album in nearly two full years, and he created this one with the help of his fans.
By
Zachary Horvath
23 mins ago
25 Views