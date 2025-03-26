DDG & Wiz Khalifa Premiere Fire Collab On Stream With "Hate Or Love It"

At the beginning of this week, rapper and YouTuber DDG kicked off his week-long stream called "Hit-A-Thon." Per Uproxx, he's going to be on Twitch 24/7 as well and during this time he's going to be assembling his fourth studio album. The fans are going to play an integral role in this project's creation as they are going to help him choose beats, verses, and even the title. For those wondering, the stream will conclude on April 1 which is also the day that the LP will drop. Overall, this is a really cool and inventive way to make a new project. It will be interesting to see if the input of the fans will make this a fire listening experience or not. So far, though, we have to admit that things are off to a hot start.
DDG shared the first recording session from the "Hit-A-Thon" stream and the product to come out of it is "Hate Or Love It." It features Wiz Khalifa, and the final version was dropped on the content creator's DDG Live channel. It's a hazy and lowkey banger with catchy melodies on the part of the Pittsburgh rapper. Admittedly, Wiz sounds a little better on the beat, but DDG does his thing when he pops in on the second verse. His faster flow provides a nice change of pace, and he hits a nice pocket when doing so. If we are going to get more tracks like this on the upcoming album, then we are all ears.
Read More: Morray Reveals Where He's Been, Talks New Mixtape "Long Story Short," And Thanks His Fans For Sticking By Him
DDG & Wiz Khalifa "Hate Or Love It"
Read More: Scru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef