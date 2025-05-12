DDG has been behind this wave of content creators that's trying to blend live streaming with hip-hop. Overall, it's been an exciting thing to watch unfold as it allows for the fans to get a small taste of what a recording session can be like. The Michigan native allowed his followers to join in on the creative process for his latest record, blame the chat.

He allowed them to have a lot of control over the final tracklist, beats, and more. However, evn though this a creative way to bring hip-hop and streaming together, DDG positioned himself to be scrutinized.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the multi-hyphenate made the bold claim that he "changed the music industry forever," with blame the chat. He didn't help himself by adding that he was the first to "make an album live on Twitch." Additionally, DDG added that the music industry is "getting boring" so he felt he was the one to "spice it up."

This led legendary producer Statik Selektah to chime in and call out the rapper for his incorrect statement. "This is some bullsh*t. We got receipts," the Boston beat maker said on Instagram per TMZ. "2010 me and @termanologyst (Termanology) made an ep live on livestream."

Statik listed off several other acts he did this with such as Mac Miller, Freddie Gibbs and Bun B. His work with the latter is especially extensive with their Trillstatik collection. "Stop it with the 🧢. The fans know. The industry does too. @ddg "no ideas original," he concluded.

DDG First Week Sales

Unfortunately, DDG's big talk and stacked feature list for blame the chat overall has not backed up the sales numbers. Per tweets from the "pink dreads" MC, the tape has only moved "1230" units.

Despite these supposed numbers for blame the chat, DDG is keeping his head up high. "It's all about the growth fr," he tweeted while also adding, "let's focus on week 2🫡."

DDG Tweets

But even though he may have an optimistic outlook for the record, DJ Akademiks doesn't really. In fact, he believes that he's going to have to make a tough decision if things continue in this downward direction.

Ak is assuming that DDG is making a decent chunk of change doing just content creation though, with that figure being somewhere between $300,000-$400,000. It definitely seems that way though, especially if he was needing to fork out money for the features on blame the chat.

Wiz Khalifa, BIA, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Offset, Queen Naija, and NLE Choppa are just a few on it.