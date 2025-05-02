DDG Displays Some Growth On New Album "blame the chat"

DDG is one of the most notable names on the internet these days. The Twitch streamer is best known for his relationship with Halle Bailey, the multitalent who played Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and is the other half of popular R&B duo Chloe x Halle. The pair split, but they have one child together. Their breakup also led to DDG dropping his last album, Maybe It's Me... , a critically panned release about relationship woes and messy breakups. A couple of years later and the rapper is back with his latest project, blame the chat, a marked improvement over his last outing.

blame the chat is 15 tracks and 38 minutes in length. It's a genuinely solid showcase for DDG, who is demonstrably better now than he was two years ago. The album also boasts a lengthy list of names. BIA is on the track "fine shyt," which was released as a single. Ty Dolla $ign, DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, Offset, and fellow streamer/rapper PlaqueBoyMax are among the other names on the project, and that does not begin to scratch the surface when it comes to the number of people who make guest appearances here. It's a pretty stacked feature list. DDG holds his own as well, not sounding out of place next to some of the people he's rapping with. Overall, blame the chat will not top any year-end lists, but it shows some noticeable growth from the now 27-year-old content creator and rapper. Give it a shot below.