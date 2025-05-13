Drake Shows Love To DDG's New Album Despite Poor First Week Sales

BY Zachary Horvath 664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper DDG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG has always been a huge Drake fan, so we have to imagine that the Michigan content creator and rapper is on cloud nine right now.

Drake has never struggled as much as DDG has when it comes moving a new album. But even though that's the case, it's not beneath The Boy to show love to those who don't have that same motion. That's why it's not a shocker to see him congratulating the content creator and MC on his latest project, blame the chat.

This latest project for DDG has unfortunately not been doing to well overall. Per some tweets, he revealed that his record with features from Wiz Khalifa, BIA, Ty Dolla $ign, and more only sold "1203" units.

Despite this, he's kept his head up and has had an optimistic attitude, which is good to see. "It's all about the growth fr," and "let's focus on week 2🫡," he said on separate occasions on X.

But like we said, the 6ix God has shown love to plenty of acts that aren't on his level. He got to link with DDG via FaceTime thanks to Adin Ross. The latter happened to be on stream with his fellow content creator, so it worked out perfectly

Overall, it was an extremely friendly exchange with the two greeting each other and seeing how they've been. But Drake didn't waste much time in showing DDG love, "Congrats on your album!" "Appreciate it brother," the pink dreads" artist replied.

Then, in a hilarious moment, Drake got on Adin for not checking out DDG's record despite him being on stream a lot lately. The blame the chat teased Adin further by asking Drizzy if all of his homies listen to his records. Drake said "yeah" leading Adin to try explain why he hasn't dived into it yet.

Read More: Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial: Here Are The Celebrities Who Might Be Referenced In The Trial

Drake Iceman Album

Elsewhere in the conversation, DDG and Drake reminded each other that they had to run up another one-n-one basketball game. If you remember, the former talked about how he got smoked by the Canadian icon at his court at The Embassy.

However, another intriguing part of this chat is that Drake said he's in the "countryside" working on his album. He would be referencing his next solo album rumored to be titled Iceman. He's been teasing it since his Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia.

"Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album." He also added that it's going to be "a one-on-one conversation" that "you need to hear." He's subtly teased it some more via social media, but nothing major has really come out about it yet.

Read More: Smokey Robinson Scandals: Affairs, Addictions, Assault Allegations

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 6, 2025 Music DJ Akademiks Lays Out Harsh Reality For DDG As "Blame The Chat" Suffers Dismal Sales 3.2K
PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila Presents Neon Carnival Music DDG Doubles Down On Loyalty To Drake Over Kendrick Lamar 1.9K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K