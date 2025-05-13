Drake Shows Love To DDG's New Album Despite Poor First Week Sales

Drake has never struggled as much as DDG has when it comes moving a new album. But even though that's the case, it's not beneath The Boy to show love to those who don't have that same motion. That's why it's not a shocker to see him congratulating the content creator and MC on his latest project, blame the chat.

This latest project for DDG has unfortunately not been doing to well overall. Per some tweets, he revealed that his record with features from Wiz Khalifa, BIA, Ty Dolla $ign, and more only sold "1203" units.

Despite this, he's kept his head up and has had an optimistic attitude, which is good to see. "It's all about the growth fr," and "let's focus on week 2🫡," he said on separate occasions on X.

But like we said, the 6ix God has shown love to plenty of acts that aren't on his level. He got to link with DDG via FaceTime thanks to Adin Ross. The latter happened to be on stream with his fellow content creator, so it worked out perfectly

Overall, it was an extremely friendly exchange with the two greeting each other and seeing how they've been. But Drake didn't waste much time in showing DDG love, "Congrats on your album!" "Appreciate it brother," the pink dreads" artist replied.

Then, in a hilarious moment, Drake got on Adin for not checking out DDG's record despite him being on stream a lot lately. The blame the chat teased Adin further by asking Drizzy if all of his homies listen to his records. Drake said "yeah" leading Adin to try explain why he hasn't dived into it yet.

Drake Iceman Album

Elsewhere in the conversation, DDG and Drake reminded each other that they had to run up another one-n-one basketball game. If you remember, the former talked about how he got smoked by the Canadian icon at his court at The Embassy.

However, another intriguing part of this chat is that Drake said he's in the "countryside" working on his album. He would be referencing his next solo album rumored to be titled Iceman. He's been teasing it since his Anita Max Wynn tour in Australia.