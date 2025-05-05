Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR already gave us plenty of music in 2025 via the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab album. But fortunately for OVO fans, there's even more on the horizon.

You may remember how the 6ix God confirmed he's working on a new solo album earlier this year. He broke the news during a gambling stream with Adin Ross, and he's putting in a lot of hours... Even when he might be missing out on a wild night.

On Twitter, Kurrco caught a clip of the Toronto superstar's collaborator Smiley speaking about Drizzy's work ethic and focus for this upcoming project. If his words are anything to go by, then it seems like The Boy is in the zone right now when it comes to crafting new material.

"Brother, I'm telling you, I seen him the other day," Smiley remarked concerning Drake and his work on his next solo album. "We're at a party, and he was in the other room by himself. Eating past with... You know the wired headphones, the old headphones? Billionaire having the wired headphones, eating pasta, writing music. While we have a whole f***ing party going on. He's on a different mode right now.

"Even at the 'NOKIA' video shoot, while he was done, in the breaks, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. So, like, he's in that crazy world right now. You see his caption? The man's talking his s**t because he's in that mode right now," the Montreal native expressed. According to HipHopNMore, Aubrey Graham shared this clip on social media, further fueling the hype.

Drake Smiley Collabs

Overall, this is very exciting news. We will see whether or not this solo album comes out in 2025 or if it will take a little longer to cook up. Either way, we're here for it, and the latter option might result in an even better body of work.