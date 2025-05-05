Drake Collaborator Smiley Reveals The 6ix God's Hardcore Work Ethic For His Next Solo Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 681 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Smiley Work Ethic Solo Album Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake previously confirmed he's hard at work on a new solo album during a gambling livestream with Adin Ross.

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR already gave us plenty of music in 2025 via the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab album. But fortunately for OVO fans, there's even more on the horizon.

You may remember how the 6ix God confirmed he's working on a new solo album earlier this year. He broke the news during a gambling stream with Adin Ross, and he's putting in a lot of hours... Even when he might be missing out on a wild night.

On Twitter, Kurrco caught a clip of the Toronto superstar's collaborator Smiley speaking about Drizzy's work ethic and focus for this upcoming project. If his words are anything to go by, then it seems like The Boy is in the zone right now when it comes to crafting new material.

"Brother, I'm telling you, I seen him the other day," Smiley remarked concerning Drake and his work on his next solo album. "We're at a party, and he was in the other room by himself. Eating past with... You know the wired headphones, the old headphones? Billionaire having the wired headphones, eating pasta, writing music. While we have a whole f***ing party going on. He's on a different mode right now.

"Even at the 'NOKIA' video shoot, while he was done, in the breaks, he had a bunch of producers and he was just recording. So, like, he's in that crazy world right now. You see his caption? The man's talking his s**t because he's in that mode right now," the Montreal native expressed. According to HipHopNMore, Aubrey Graham shared this clip on social media, further fueling the hype.

Read More: Drake Tried To Hook Bobbi Althoff Up With Smiley

Drake Smiley Collabs

Overall, this is very exciting news. We will see whether or not this solo album comes out in 2025 or if it will take a little longer to cook up. Either way, we're here for it, and the latter option might result in an even better body of work.

We'll see if Drake and Smiley collaborate on this upcoming release or on other solo material. They haven't dropped anything together since their sole link-up, 2017's "Over The Top." However, they allegedly have more heat coming soon, so that's a plus. We'll see where this LP ranks in an already beloved discography.

Read More: Five Things We Want From Drake's Next Solo Album

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Next Solo Album Hip Hop News Music Five Things We Want From Drake's Next Solo Album 4.5K
Drake Spotify Streaming Numbers Hip Hop News Music Drake Continues To Outclass His Opponents With Massive Spotify Streaming Numbers 5.1K
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U Apple Music Hip Hop News Music Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Returns To Apple Music's Top Spot 1.7K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Music Drake Shocks Fans By Dropping Snippets Of Three New Songs 15.8K