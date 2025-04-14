More Drake On The Way: The Rapper Revealed New Album In The Works While Gambling With Adin Ross

After releasing a promised joint album with PartyNextDoor and 2023's For All The Dogs, Drake has more music on the way. Drizzy shared the news he is working on a new solo album while hosting a gambling livestream on Kick with popular streamer Adin Ross. "Working on a new album right now ... It slaps," Drake told Adin Ross while preparing to gamble. The 6 God would confirm it's a solo album responding to Ross. Fans on the livestream commented with an abundance of fire emojis. Other streamers like DJ Akademiks would join the livestream to help Drake and Ross make bets.

The upcoming Drake album will be the rap star's nineth solo album. He is currently promoting his joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which includes new hits "Nokia," "Gimme A Hug," and "Somebody Loves Me." Drizzy headed to Australia for the Anita Wynn Max tour in February. The tour has been postponded to late 2025 following scheduling issues. Previous Drizzy collaboration albums include 21 Savage.

Drake New Album

The livestream, titled “Stake vs Drake & Adin,” marks another high-profile moment in the fusion of music, gaming, and digital entertainment. Airing exclusively on Drake’s personal Kick channel, the broadcast extends his growing presence in streaming culture, where he typically hosts unscripted chats and occasional gaming sessions. This latest venture underscores the increasing crossover between celebrity influence and livestreaming, a medium that continues to blur the lines between entertainment and direct fan engagement. Streaming platforms like Kick are no longer niche or peripheral—they’ve become cultural hubs. Global stars and political figures alike now use these digital stages to bypass traditional media and speak directly to audiences. With the rise of real-time interaction and massive online followings, streams like Drake’s aren’t just entertainment—they’re events.