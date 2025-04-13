Drake Has A Million On The Line For Upcoming Adin Ross Gambling Stream

Drake is teaming up with Kick streamer Adin Ross for a high-profile livestream event that promises spectacle, stakes, and serious giveaways. The 6 God announced the collaboration via Instagram on April 11, 2025, signaling a return to his growing presence in the streaming world. Titled Stake vs Drake & Adin, the broadcast is set to go live on April 13 and will feature $1 million in prizes for viewers.

The news follows months of speculation. Ross first hinted at the project during an April 4 stream with Sketch and FaZe Clan members Lacy and Silky. Initially reluctant to reveal details, Ross finally confirmed he was flying to Toronto to join Drake for what he described as a major streaming moment. The duo’s previous collaboration, the Drizzmas Giveaway in December 2024, drew hundreds of thousands of viewers and gave away luxury cars, $250,000 checks, vacations, and concert tickets—all sponsored by Stake, the crypto-gaming platform that also backs Kick.

Drake has long maintained a relationship with Stake, streaming his gambling sessions and music previews on the platform to massive audiences. This upcoming event continues that partnership, blending entertainment, fan engagement, and the massive reach of livestream culture. For Ross, the collaboration adds another headline-making moment to his controversial but successful streaming career. As the April 13 stream approaches, anticipation is building. With $1 million in giveaways and the combined draw of two digital heavyweights, Stake vs Drake & Adin isn’t just another stream—it’s a prime example of how hip-hop and livestream culture continue to merge in real time.