Drake Has A Million On The Line For Upcoming Adin Ross Gambling Stream

Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Drake referenced Kendrick Lamar lyrics while giving away Christmas money to fans with Adin Ross in December 2024.

Drake is teaming up with Kick streamer Adin Ross for a high-profile livestream event that promises spectacle, stakes, and serious giveaways. The 6 God announced the collaboration via Instagram on April 11, 2025, signaling a return to his growing presence in the streaming world. Titled Stake vs Drake & Adin, the broadcast is set to go live on April 13 and will feature $1 million in prizes for viewers.

The news follows months of speculation. Ross first hinted at the project during an April 4 stream with Sketch and FaZe Clan members Lacy and Silky. Initially reluctant to reveal details, Ross finally confirmed he was flying to Toronto to join Drake for what he described as a major streaming moment. The duo’s previous collaboration, the Drizzmas Giveaway in December 2024, drew hundreds of thousands of viewers and gave away luxury cars, $250,000 checks, vacations, and concert tickets—all sponsored by Stake, the crypto-gaming platform that also backs Kick.

Drake & Adin Ross

Drake has long maintained a relationship with Stake, streaming his gambling sessions and music previews on the platform to massive audiences. This upcoming event continues that partnership, blending entertainment, fan engagement, and the massive reach of livestream culture. For Ross, the collaboration adds another headline-making moment to his controversial but successful streaming career. As the April 13 stream approaches, anticipation is building. With $1 million in giveaways and the combined draw of two digital heavyweights, Stake vs Drake & Adin isn’t just another stream—it’s a prime example of how hip-hop and livestream culture continue to merge in real time.

Ross, known for his unfiltered presence and polarizing opinions, also recently inserted himself into hip-hop’s most heated feud. During a February appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he addressed the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake conflict. Ross dismissed Lamar’s criticisms as “all lies,” while praising Drake’s history of boosting fellow artists. “In 2011, I was 11 years old,” Ross recalled. “It was the Would You Like a Tour? days. Drake took Kendrick, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd—all of them. Gave them features. Put them on. And now Kendrick’s turning on him?”


